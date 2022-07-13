Bergen tornado given EF-2 rating by Environment Canada

A tornado that flattened trees, damaged several homes and destroyed another property has been given a rating by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The agency says the storm that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 7 east of the community of Bergen was rated an EF-2 (Enhanced Fujita).

"The EF-Scale is a 6-point scale that goes from zero (weakest) to five (strongest)," ECCC's website reads.

"The EF-scale employs a large number of damage indicators, ranging from residential housing to office towers to trees. Wind speeds are more accurately related to wind damage thanks to an expert elicitation process that involved the meteorological, engineering and architecture communities."

According to the data, ECCC said the estimated wind speed of the Bergen tornado was approximately 180 to 190 km/h.

One person suffered minor injuries in the storm after they went back inside their home and was cut by some fallen debris.

A full report on the tornado will be completed in the coming days.