Emergency crews were called to a barn fire in Wilmot Township on Thursday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the fire shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The fire was on Berletts Road in the area of Wilmot Line and Notre Dame Drive.
Crews left the area around 5:30 p.m.
In the area of Berletts Road, Wilmot Line and Notre Dame Drive assisting Wilmot Fire @WilmotTownship with road closures for a barn fire.
Berletts Road will remain closed for an extended period of time.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i3TIedhq3D