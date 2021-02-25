Emergency crews were called to a barn fire in Wilmot Township on Thursday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the fire shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The fire was on Berletts Road in the area of Wilmot Line and Notre Dame Drive.

Crews left the area around 5:30 p.m.

In the area of Berletts Road, Wilmot Line and Notre Dame Drive assisting Wilmot Fire @WilmotTownship with road closures for a barn fire.



Berletts Road will remain closed for an extended period of time.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i3TIedhq3D