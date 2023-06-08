iHeartRadio

Berries are prepped and ready in LaSalle


Over 100 volunteers helped get LaSalle ready for this weekend’s annual Strawberry Festival.

Thousands of strawberries were washed and prepped for all kinds of strawberry-based treats to be made available after the festival gets underway Thursday evening…

According to the Town of LaSalle, 300 flats of locally-grown strawberries are ordered each June for the festival.

The berry preparations give residents a chance to get involved and high school students a chance to earn volunteer hours.

The festival opens tonight at 6 p.m.

