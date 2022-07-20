Berrio on the Sandbanks is back

It's going to be a weekend full of country music in Sudbury and fans are going to have a lot to take in -- particularly, if you have a boat.

Berrio on the Sandbanks is returning to the waters of Lake Wanapitei. It's the sixth annual event.

"I think because it's different, it's such a different concept to do a concert on a floating barge on water, you've heard of concerts near water, on sandy beaches, stuff like that and it's such a cool concept," said singer Larry Berrio, who's behind the big show.

Since its first year, the event has grown to more than 200 boats. The location is a unique venue where you can walk up to 100 feet into the water, waist deep.

"You know you don't hear any cars, just boats and the splashing of water so it's kind of surreal at some points and again I think that's what makes it so unique," Berrio said.

The event has become a tourist draw for people living across the province -- even other cities have approached Berrio about hosting water concerts in their town.

"Last year was my first year there and it was quite the experience there, just being my first time. I'm excited to go back and emcee the show again this year and probably see more people out as well," said Pure Country 91.7 Sudbury's Bryan Cooper.

"There's a lot of people who help us out, put on this event too but it's kind of a passion of mine because we started it from nothing and it's grown and to where it's growing now. I hope to continue it for years to come," said Berrio.

The event inspired Berrio to write a new song that will be released next week, called 'Sandbanks.' It's co-written by country music singer Jason McCoy.

The show gets underway Saturday afternoon at 12:30.