Berry successful: LaSalle Strawberry Festival boasts high attendance

LaSalle Strawberry Festival organizers are pleased with high attendance numbers for the return of the event over the weekend.

Organizers say 33,261 attendees came to this year’s festival, compared to the typical number of 25,000 in previous years.

“We have been off for a couple of years and people are excited to get back,” stated Patricia Funaro, director of culture and recreation.

The festival kicked off Thursday evening and wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

Highlights over the four days included entertainment, carnival rides, fireworks and the traditional Saturday morning parade.

“We had great weather,” stated Furnaro.

Patrons arrived with an appetite, as 550 flats of berries and 800 bricks of ice cream were consumed. Organizers say there were no leftovers.

Servers ran out of the strawberries and ice cream by midafternoon on the last day, hours before the gates closed.

Furano said the team would soon reconvene and start making plans for the return of the festival next year.