Best cities in Canada to raise a family, according to one study

If you are thinking about raising a family in Canada but wondering if your city offers the best options for you, a new study may help answer that question for you.

The study, conducted by personal finance and investment website Yore Oyster, focused on 27 cities across the country, evaluating them based on criteria such as cost of living, childcare costs, parental leave. quality of life, crime rate, median age and transportation. Details of these criteria for each city can be found in the full report.

Quebec dominates the top of the list, with Trois-Rivières ranked as the best city to raise a family, followed by Quebec City and Sherbrooke. Trois-Rivières was noted for it’s low cost but high standard of living, while Quebec City has one of the lowest crime rates in North America, according to the study. Sherbrooke was described as having a "perfect balance" between urban vitality and nature's tranquility.

Ottawa ranked fourth on the list with its great schools, museums, parks and safety.

Completing the top five best Canadian cities to raise a family is Charlottetown, the capital of Prince Edward Island, known for its art, culture and history.

Big cities such as Toronto and Vancouver tend to appear much lower on the list, with Yore Oyster highlighting of their mild temperatures and urban convenience.

Here are the complete list of best Canadian cities to raise a family

1. Trois-Rivières, Que.

2. Quebec City

3. Sherbrooke, Que.

4. Ottawa

5. Charlottetown

6. Montreal

7. Guelph, Ont.

8. Gatineau, Que.

9. Barrie, Ont.

10. Kingston, Ont.

11. Calgary

12. Saint John, N.B.

13. Victoria

14. Vancouver

15. Kitchener, Ont.

16. Windsor, Ont.

17. Halifax

18. Toronto

19. Edmonton

20. Moncton, N.B.

21. Peterborough, Ont.

22. Yellowknife

23. London, Ont.

24. Regina

25. Abbotsford, B.C.

26. Hamilton, Ont.

27. Winnipeg

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.