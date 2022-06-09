'Best decision I’ve ever made': Volunteers celebrate impact of Boardwalk vaccination clinic

Staff and volunteers from the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo hugged each other and caught up at a celebration on Thursday morning, as the clinic prepares to shut down on Sunday.

The clinic first opened its doors on March 4, 2021, and only closed for one day out of the 462 days since.

In that time, 247,085 vaccines were administered at the Boardwalk Clinic alone.

At its peak, the clinic was administering about 1,400 vaccines a day.

The Region of Waterloo said it no longer needs the mass clinic and people can use pharmacies and mobile clinics to access COVID-19 vaccinations going forward.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said everyone involved in the clinic has left a legacy of excellence.

“We’ve had over 679 staff that have worked on-site. Not including the probably about 100 other staff that have worked behind the scenes. As well as more than 700 volunteers who have given their time to work at this clinic,” David Aoki, the Director of Infectious Diseases and Chief Nursing Officer for the Region of Waterloo said.

According to volunteers, the last 16 months were a major challenge that included some tough days, but the team they worked with always kept them smiling and provided a sense of family during a time when everyone was so isolated.

“I’m a retired occupational health nurse and I felt like I needed to do something. I thought ‘maybe I’ll try this?’ It was the best decision I’ve ever made,” volunteer Judy O'Connell said.

The clinic closes on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are still available through targeted community clinics, the region’s mobile vaccination bus and many pharmacies and doctors’ offices. Find where to get a vaccine here.