'Best First Day' ball hockey tournament raising money for kids in need

Justin Abel says he’s “terrified” as a parent of a four-year-old who is attending school for the first time in September.

Knowing he wants what’s best for his daughter and other kids at her school, he’s taken the initiative to raise funds for those in need.

“This is the first annual 'Best First Day' tournament,” says Abel, from St. Thomas, Ont.

The event is running Saturday and Sunday at Rosethorn Park in his hometown with funds raised going to the ‘Best First Day’ (BFD) program.

BFD is a joint initiative between United Way Elgin-Middlesex, the Thames Valley Education Foundation and the Salvation Army.

“My little girl is four, and we thought we’d raise money for school supplies for families that can’t afford it,” says Abel.

He spoke to the principal at New Sarum where his daughter will attend, and there is also a big need for funds for their lunch program.

“We set up a change jar here, and any money we raise will go to kids that don’t have a lunch,” he adds.

The BFD program began in 2001 when two working moms started the “Supplies for Schools” program in their basement. Their goals were to provide backpacks and schools supplies for students.

In 2021, BFD collected and gave out nearly 3,200 backpacks full of school supplies.

Anyone wishing to contribute can attend Rosethorn Park on the weekend, or email Abel at justinabel62@hotmail.com.