Best First Day supports First Nations communities
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
The London District Labour Council, along with Labour Untied and the Best First Day, is asking the community to help support children in the First Nations communities.
The Best First Day is supporting the Onedia Nation of the Thames, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, and Munsee-Delaware Nation by supplying school supplies.
With only a few weeks left before the start of a new school year, the Best First Day is hoping to fill 415 back packs to support both Elementary and Secondary schools in these three communities.
"One thing the Best First Day has in the past been able to do is to ensure that kids have the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom, where ever that may be."
Those interested can donate online.
