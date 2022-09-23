'Best Little Fair in Canada' returns to Carp fairgrounds

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the Carp Fair this weekend, which bills itself as the ‘Best Little Fair in Canada.’

“We’re skipping school today because it’s the first day of the Carp Fair,” one attendee says.

Despite a cool fall day, hundreds of kids had the same idea on Friday. When the Carp Fair is in town, school comes second.

“It’s amazing to just hang out with your friend and have fun and go to vendors and just see everything around,” another attendee said.

With pandemic restrictions lifted, the Carp Fair is back on its usual grounds with a midway, food favourites, and of course, agricultural attractions including a heavy horse show, antique auctions and a rawhide rodeo.

“It’s great,” says Brent Palsson, Carp Fair agriculture president. “We were just standing here watching people come though the gates this morning and it just makes you smile. Because kids are skipping in and running to see the different attractions. And we’ve missed it for the last two years, so it’s great.”

This year, there are some new rides that are fan favourites like The Freak Out.

Although the fair has lots of crazy rides for the thrill seekers, there are still the classics for younger kids like the merry-go-round and the tiny train, along with dozens of games to test your skills.

This year marks the 159th edition of Carp Fair, which started in 1863.

“Everybody has a good time,” says one mom. “All the things, the rides, the food, the games, the horses.”

Some are returning to the fair after more than two decades.

“It’s amazing. It’s bigger than all the other fair’s. It’s nice,” says one man, who said his last time at the fair was about 25 years ago.

But for most here, its about spending time with friends.

“It’s just, with my friends, it’s so much fun,” one person said.

The Carp Fair runs until Sunday at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets online or in-person at the gates.