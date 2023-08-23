iHeartRadio

Best police vehicle awarded to LaSalle police


LaSalle Police Service has been awarded the 2023 Best Police Vehicle at the 22nd Annual Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show in Ferndale, Mich. (Source: LaSalle police)

LaSalle Police Service has been awarded the 2023 Best Police Vehicle at the 22nd Annual Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show in Michigan.

The show is part of the Woodward Dream Cruise.

The winning police vehicle was a 1957 Pontiac Laurentian.

LaSalle police posted about the win on social media and thanked Chief Dennis Emmi of the Ferndale Police Department and the City of Ferndale.

