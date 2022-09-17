'Bestival' returns to Belmont Village in Kitchener
A Kitchener neighbourhood is closing out the summer with a big street party.
The annual 'Bestival' was held in Belmont Village on Saturday.
"There's so much going on, there's something for everyone," said one attendee. "I've seen artists, jugglers, and of course great music and food. The sights and smells are so wonderful today."
The event featured music, entertainment, and lots of local vendors.
"I've only done a couple of markets in the summer and this is the best turnout so far," said another attendee. "It's been really fun."
Workshops for activities like painting, water colours, and Japanese paper cutting were also held.
"I think I'm looking forward to the music," said another attendee. "I'm a musician, so I'm really pumped about all the artists, and the stage is massive."
Scheduled events ended at 9:30 p.m.
