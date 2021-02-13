The Better Business Bureau’s Atlantic Canada branch has appointed a new interim chief executive officer following the dismissal of Peter Alan Moorhouse from the role yesterday.

On Saturday, the Better Business Bureau issued a release saying Chris Matthews is its new interim CEO.

“Chris Matthews knows and cares about the Better Business Bureau. He knows our members. He knows the importance of the work BBB does on behalf of our members. The Board of Directors couldn’t ask for a better person to step up at this time to provide stable and experienced leadership for our organization,” said Greg van den Hoogen, Chair of the Board, Better Business Bureau, Atlantic Canada, in the release.

The Better Business Bureau says Matthews will serve as interim CEO until the Board of Directors is able to confirm a permanent successor to Moorhouse, who was the former CEO.

On Friday, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to terminate Moorhouse’s employment with cause after he was charged with the following offences:

making child pornography

making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child

Moorhouse was initially suspended from the organization when RCMP announced the charges Tuesday. He also stepped down from his role as Chair of the Bedford United Church Council.

“Our organization is co-operating fully with law enforcement on this matter. Mr. Moorhouse is facing serious criminal charges, and out of respect for the integrity of the court process and seeing justice done, there is nothing more we can add at this time,” said van den Hoogen.

The Bureau notes Matthews has more than 40 years of senior management experience in the employee benefits sector. Additionally, he is a long-time member and supporter of the organization, having previously served as interim CEO of the organization in 2002.