Better luck next time, Cupid: Dal prof says Valentine’s Day could be chance to re-evaluate relationships

Valentine’s Day might be seen as a time for heart-shaped chocolate boxes, candlelight dinners, and grand proclamations of love, but one Dalhousie University professor says the day is also a chance for couples to reconsider, reflect on, and perhaps end their relationships.

“The science around Valentine’s is in its infancy, but a number of studies suggest people are more likely to break up on Valentine’s,” said Dr. Simon Sherry, a clinic psychologist and professor at Dalhousie in Halifax. “One study suggests people are five times more likely to break up. Relationships that are not characterized by a strong tie are more likely to dissolve.

“These breakups tend to involved already weakened relationships.”

For many people, Valentine’s Day revolves around big gestures of love and affection, something Sherry says can put stress and pressure on couples struggling with their relationship who want to live up to an idealized picture of romance.

“There are aspects of Valentine’s that are distasteful to some,” Sherry said. “It’s a show and a performance. Some will reject the scripted nature of Valentine’s. Some people may be in a state of romantic energy depletion.

“Beware of social comparison. People rarely make downward social comparisons; they make comparisons to lofty ideals of love.”

Sherry said he looks at Valentine’s Day as a “pause and ponder holiday” since its emphasis on love and romance can give couples much-needed breathing room to examine the status of their relationship.

“It can be a catalyst for a breakup when you start to think about the poor quality of your relationship,” he said. “There’s a number of things that may come together.”

Sherry said couples who are experiencing relationship troubles should try to find experiences they can share to strengthen their ties.

“If you feel the tie is weakening between people, do something of an adventurous nature,” he said. “It’s critically important for couples to share positive experiences.”

Whether someone is buying a bouquet of roses, watching television with a loved one, or simply spending time on their own for Valentine’s Day, Sherry said it’s important for people to tailor the day around their specific personalities.

“I think people should pick the Valentine’s Day that’s consistent with who they are,” he said. “Don’t feel obligated to follow the scripted nature of Valentine’s.”

