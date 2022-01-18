Betty White Challenge raises $60K for Edmonton Humane Society

Fans of the late Betty White donated thousands of dollars to animal shelters across the world on Monday, the day the animal lover would have turned 100 years old.

The Edmonton Humane Society had received nearly $60,000 as of Tuesday morning in memory of White.

"The response has been incredible, and we are so thrilled to see that animal welfare organizations across our community are benefitting from the Betty White Challenge," Edmonton Humane Society spokesperson Kylie Adams.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, after a show business career that spanned eight decades.

The actress and comedian was also known for her animal activism and work with a number of wildlife foundations.