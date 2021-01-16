Betty White says she will mark her 99th birthday on Sunday by staying up as late as she wants to 'without asking permission.' Meadow Lake Hospital not offering obstetrical services until further notice The Meadow Lake Hospital will not be offering obstetrical services until further notice, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). COVID-19 outbreak declared on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, northeast of Lloydminster. Big rumbles felt Friday in Greater Sudbury Several big rumbles were felt in Greater Sudbury Friday evening.