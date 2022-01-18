Betty White's assistant shares one of her final photos
Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the final photos taken of the beloved late actress.
"On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it's one of the last photos of her," Kiersten Mikelas, White's assistant, shared on her official Facebook page.
White, who died on December 31 at the age of 99, is seen seated in the photo looking vibrant and well.
"She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever," Mikelas wrote. "Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."
There have been numerous television and event tributes to White since her death, along with the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encouraged her fans to donate $5 to animal shelters or animal welfare organizations in her honour.
Actress Jennifer Garner remembered White in an Instagram post on Monday, writing "Happy 100, Betty, thank you for reminding us to look for the good and to find the kind."
