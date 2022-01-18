Betty White’s legacy lives on as a challenge in her name exceeds expectations

They were donation numbers the Executive Director of the Sarnia and District Humane Society couldn't have imagined, leaving Donna Pyette overcome, “Just really, really emotional. Really, just so heartfelt."

Pyette says by the end of Monday, Betty White’s 100th birthday, more than $27,000 in donations were made in the name of the late actor and animal welfare advocate.

"You know we thought, 'yeah, you'll probably get a few people, a few of our volunteers, solid supporters and stuff.’ But not to the degree that we've seen yesterday, that's for sure."

Pyette says it's a testament of the love people had for White and their shared passion for animals.

Humane Society London and Middlesex Executive Director Steve Ryall agrees. His agency has received over $25,000 from donations made in White's name.

"In a month where our donations have generally dropped off, it's a tougher month for us, we're seeing those dollars. So that's going to allow us to keep doing the work that we do," said Ryall.

At the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont., founder Brian Salt says he didn't anticipate getting Betty White Challenge donations and then the calls started pouring in."I had no idea of the scope of it. We had literally hundreds of phone calls yesterday of people wanting to donate to Salthaven."

Salthaven rehabilitates a wide variety of rescued animals. Some are injured and some young and separated from parents, many needing specialized veterinary care and medications.

"We see about 1,500 patients a year. It's not a cheap proposition... we're looking at pretty close to a $100,000 a year to do what we do," said Salt.

The humane societies and Salthaven stress that they receive no government funding. They are strictly donor supported.

They say donations made in Betty White's name continue to flow in and they wouldn't be surprised if this campaign becomes an annual event.