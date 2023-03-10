Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA

Toronto is under a winter weather travel advisory amid yet another snow storm. The city is expected to see about four to eight centimetres of snow throughout the day, though total accumulation could be higher in Hamilton and Niagara Region.

CTV News Toronto will be providing updates through the day as the snow falls. Follow along here:

4 p.m.

It will be a slow commute in the GTA this evening as snow continues to fall. CP24 weather specialist Michelle Jobin says the region is expected to see another few hours of heavy snow and gusty winds that will create tricky travel conditions.

In an updated advisory this afternoon, Environment Canada says snow accumulations in Toronto will be between five to 10 centimetres.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the federal weather agency said.

The snow will taper off later this evening.

12:30 p.m.

The TTC says that all services, including the Scarborough RT, will continue to run as scheduled “unless conditions warrant otherwise.” During more severe weather events, the TTC often suspends service on the Scarborough RT and takes some bus stops, mostly on hills, out of service.

12 p.m.

CTV News Toronto Weather Specialist Jessica Smith says that ‘near white out conditions’ have been reported in Halton Region.

11:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that there are at least three collisions that have been reported in the GTA amid worsening road conditions. He says that it is “like a skating rink” on many highways right now and that drivers should stay home if possible.

“Roads are super slick. If you are trying to get some place today it is not a good day to be out on the roads,” he said in a video message posted to Twitter. “Please stay home if you can, wait for the system to pass and wait for the plows and salters to pass.”

Clean-up crews continue to remove vehicles involved in collisions, roads are slick! #OnStorm. #Hwy401/Trafalgar. Please avoid travel or slow down if you need to go out. pic.twitter.com/JM7cvktzfs

11:20 a.m.

CTV News Toronto weather specialist Jessica Smith warned residents that road conditions in some parts of the GTA are dangerous.

"There are near white-out conditions out towards Halton region," Smith wrote in a post shared to Twitter. "Hearing from family and friends that live out that way that road conditions are deteriorating quickly. Again, if you don’t have to travel today, a good idea to stay put."

There are near white out conditions out towards Halton region. Hearing from family and friends that live out that way that road conditions are deteriorating quickly. Again, if you don’t have to travel today, a good idea to stay put. #ONStorm @YourMorning @CTVToronto

10 a.m.

Snow has begun falling in the downtown core. CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that there will be mostly “light snow” through the day in downtown Toronto with “enhanced accumulation” in Hamilton and Niagara Region due to some lake-effect snow.

“If you have some flexibility with your plans maybe avoid that Queen Elizabeth Way stretch wrapping around Hamilton and Niagara. That will be a really tough go as we move through the afternoon and the remainder of the daytime hours,” Coulter says.

6 a.m.

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto ahead of a snow storm that is expected to make driving conditions difficult in parts of southern Ontario.

According to Environment Canada, the city could see four to eight centimetres of snow throughout the day.

“Widespread snow will push across southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe today. The evening commute will be affected by this snowfall,” the statement from Environment Canada says. “Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Other parts of Ontario are expected to see even more of the white stuff.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Hamilton, with that city expected to see as much as 20 cm of snow in some areas starting this morning and lasting into the evening.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for St. Catharine’s, Grimsby and Northern Niagara region.

The new snowfall come just a week after another storm left the GTA digging out from under 30 centimetres of snow.