City officials are warning pedestrians and dog owners to use caution around rivers and ponds after a number of dogs broke through the ice and ended up in the water at the Hermitage Dog Park.

The latest incident happened on Monday around 3 p.m.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the dog was safely back on shore within a few minutes, but warm conditions have caused thinning of the ice in many locations around the city.

EFRS spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said four dogs have broken through the ice at the park in February alone.

Warm conditions are expected to continue until Friday which will likely contribute to more unsafe conditions on ice surfaces in and around Edmonton.

Officials say, if you see a person or an animal fall through the ice, call 911, try to keep an eye on their location, and don’t attempt to rescue them yourself.