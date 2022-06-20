Beyonce dropping new song 'Break My Soul' at midnight
Beyonce announced last week she has new album coming in July, and now she's poised to give audiences an early preview in song.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to chargesA 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
-
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Caesars Windsor for two showsCaesars Windsor is welcoming back an Italian American comedian for two shows this fall.
-
City of Windsor to continue goal of planting more than 2,000 trees this yearAccording to a recent study, Windsor has increased its tree canopy cover to around 19 per cent, with plans to grow as the city hopes to plant more than 2,000 trees this year.
-
395 vehicles screened during Windsor RIDE programWindsor police conducted 21 breathalyzer tests while screening 395 vehicles at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative over the weekend.
-
Kingsville will have a new mayor after 19 yearsThe Town of Kingsville will have a new mayor this fall for the first time in 19 years.
-
How Windsor is marking National Indigenous Peoples DayNational Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated each year on June 21, this year there are multiple opportunities for community members to engage and learn about the history and culture.
-
Non-binding nuclear waste agreement signed in South BruceIf Canada’s used nuclear fuel ends up in southern Bruce County, there’s now a document outlining how the relationship between the hosting community and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization would work.
-
Calls to consider removing Haggis name from London, Ont. parkThe London Abused Women’s Centre is calling on London city council to consider removing Paul Haggis's name from a park in south London.
-
Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on WharncliffeA car stopped short of an embankment that drops to a parking lot in south London after a crash on Monday.