'Beyond disappointed': Métis Nation-Sask. investigating after one of its trucks spotted in protest convoy

A Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) vehicle spotted in a protest convoy was there without the organization's blessing.

The MN-S pickup truck can be seen in a video shared on social media that appears to show the Prince Albert area convoy — one of at least three in the province on Monday — protesting the federal government's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border semi-drivers.

“I am beyond disappointed and angered by the actions of the individuals involved in this convoy,” MN­–S President Glen McCallum said in a statement on the organization's website.

According to MN-S, the truck's inclusion in the convoy was due to "unauthorized use by a regional employee."

“The spread of vaccine disinformation and hostility is harmful to our Nation and our people," McCallum said.

"It is unacceptable that actions like these continue to endanger our communities and undermine the many sacrifices we have made to keep safe during the pandemic.

MN-S has encouraged COVID-19 vaccination among its membership, notably offering raffle prizes last year for those willing to roll up their sleeves.

The organization said is conducting a "thorough" investigation into the incident and that it will ensure "those responsible (will be) held accountable."