'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.

According to Mounties, at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Red River North detachment started receiving multiple calls about a large party at a home on Saddleridge Lane in East St. Paul, located just outside of the Winnipeg city limits.

When officers arrived on the scene, their vehicles were swarmed by approximately 70 intoxicated youth, with multiple people jumping onto the RCMP vehicles.

Video from the scene watched by CTV News Winnipeg showed youth jumping on one vehicle hard enough to break a windshield. RCMP said another vehicle suffered major damage to the roof and the hood.

Officers estimated there were several hundred people in attendance at the party, and RCMP officers from Selkirk, Oakbank, Central Traffic Services, and Police Dog Services, along with members of the Winnipeg Police Service, were called in as backup.

“Racial epithets were made against visible minority officers responding to the scene, officers were spit on, and had fireworks launched at them and their police vehicles,” RCMP said in a statement. “Excessive drug use was apparent to officers as was a severe level of intoxication amongst many of the party attendees.”

RCMP said they also found an intoxicated female who was being dragged into a bush where two male teens attempted to sexually assault her. The teens fled when officers intervened and the girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said some of the teens at the party were in “vulnerable states” and “clearly in danger,” but said many of the people in attendance were not allowing officers to do their jobs.

“What occurred on Saturday and what our officers faced is unacceptable. The level of violence and the racist language directed at responding police officers is beyond disturbing,” said Superintendent John Duff, East District Commander with Manitoba RCMP, in a statement.

A resident of the community told CTV News Winnipeg they were disappointed to see video of the party and the behaviour in the normally quiet community.

“I don't think any community has any place for a party that gets out of control,” said Carla Devlin. “And it's unfortunate that social media has that effect on parties.

“Sometimes kids think that they're or even young adults think that they're, you know, sending out a post to their friends. And then you know, it goes viral. And unfortunately you get a mob mentality party.”

RCMP said no officers were injured while responding to the party, but said damage to the residence, the property, and the police vehicles was significant. They added the homeowner was out of the province at the time of the party, but is cooperating with police. RCMP is also reviewing video of the event posted on social media.

Anyone who has information about the event, or if they were a victim of a crime that night, is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.