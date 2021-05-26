'Beyond excited': Pair of Cambridge residents take home lottery wins

A pair of Cambridge residents have some extra money in their bank accounts following separate lottery wins.

Michele Curtis won $250,000 in an Instant Crossword game. The 60-year-old personal support worker said she plays the lottery regularly, but this is her first big win.

“I thought I scratched it wrong at first – I had to get my sister to check!” Curtis said. “Your mind tells you it’s not real – it didn’t happen! But now I can say – it’s real!”

Curtis said winning the money takes a big weight off her shoulders.

“I’ve always been good with my money, but now I don’t have to worry," she said. "I am going to complete some home renovations and help my daughter with her wedding.”

Mario Costa Amaral, also from Cambridge, won $125,000 in a Big Spin Instant game.

The 54-year-old said he plays the lottery often and decided to give the Big Spin game a try.

“I checked the ticket while I was at the store. I was very happy! This win has changed my life,” he said. “I’m beyond excited."

The winning tickets were purchased at Little Short Store and Circle K, both on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.