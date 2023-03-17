'Beyond relieved': Sask. woman who suffered spinal injury in Mexico making strong recovery

A Saskatchewan woman who suffered a severe spinal injury while boogie boarding in Mexico was able to return home following several hospital stays and continues to make a strong recovery.

Cory Moe was celebrating her honeymoon with her husband Dalton, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, when an incident landed her in the ICU at Hospital Joya on Jan. 17, 2023.

A ‘rogue wave’ had taken Moe in while she was boogie boarding, according to her sister. Her husband was able to pull her out of the water before two ICU nurses who were also on vacation at the time were able to stabilize Moe while they waited for emergency responders.

Moe suffered a cervical spine injury and following her stay in an ICU in Mexico, she was airlifted to Canada on Jan. 27, 2023.

“I was sedated during the flight but my Husband said the professionals on the plane did an excellent job maintaining my health and he was very impressed with the flight,” Moe said in a message to CTV News. “I remember the day before that, I was notified of my approval to get back to Canada and I was beyond relieved knowing I get to come back to my home country.”

Moe was able to return home to Glen Ewen on March 16, but not before spending some time at the Regina General Hospital ICU and spinal injuries ward, as well as the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

“5A neurosciences” at the General Hospital is a ward/part of the hospital that is focused on spinal and brain injuries. The doctors and nurses are knowledgeable on specific injuries related to nerves and the spinal cord which is why I spent my days there,” Moe said. “They provided me with excellent care.”

When Moe was told by the staff at the Wascana Rehab Centre that she was able to go home and live independently with her husband, she said she was both nervous and excited for the new journey ahead of her.

“I knew I was ready for this next step, and was so thankful for OT and Physio there that helped get me to the point of returning home. My journey has been challenging but I use my support system, my Faith and determination to get me through the days. My prayers have been answered and I believe I will continue to have a complete and successful recovery! I Thank everyone who has been following my story and sending well wishes,” she said.

Moe said she will now become an outpatient at an Estevan hospital for follow-up appointments and exercises.