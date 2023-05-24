Beyond Van Gogh exhibit finally opening in Victoria

The much-anticipated Beyond Van Gogh art exhibit is finally set to open in Victoria, more than eight months after it was originally set to open.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open on June 20 at Bayview Place in Vic West.

The exhibit was originally supposed to open on Oct. 14, but was postponed multiple times in the fall, before organizers stopped setting opening dates and simply told prospective customers that the exhibit was still under development.

In November, Ken Mariash, owner of the Bayview Roundhouse site, told CTV News that the delays were due to a miscommunication between company Paquin Entertainment and the City of Victoria.

He said there was a mixup regarding what kind of permit was needed to operate the exhibit, forcing the launch date into limbo.

On Wednesday, the city confirmed with CTV News that the required permit had been issued.

Paquin Entertainment now says it's excited to open the exhibit this summer.

The "immersive exhibit" includes more than 300 Van Gogh paintings that are projected onto the gallery's walls.

The paintings move dynamically and are accompanied by classical music, as well as information on Van Gogh's works and personal life.

"We are so excited to bring Vancouver Islanders this extraordinary immersive event," said Justin Paquin, producer with Paquin Entertainment Group.

"We are thankful to the loyal Van Gogh fans who have patiently supported us as we finalized the details for this massive project in Victoria," he said. "We appreciate the efforts from the City of Victoria – working with us to share Vincent’s extraordinary talents."

The Beyond Van Gogh galleries have appeared in more than 60 cities in North and South America, and have been visited by more than five million guests, according to Paquin Entertainment.

Beyond Van Gogh will operate in Victoria from June 20 to Aug. 20 at Bayview Place, located at 355 Catherine St.

Tickets are $31.99 for adults and $23.99 for children aged five to 15 and can be purchased online.

Anyone who previously purchased a ticket for the delayed event who needs help rescheduling their visit can email hello@vangoghvictoria.com.