Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Victoria

After months of delays, the much-anticipated Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opened to the public Tuesday in Victoria.

The exhibit showcases the artwork and life of the famous post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

It uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an immersive experience.

All of the walls and floors are covered in images that move and sway with Van Gogh's art.

The exhibit was supposed to open in October of last year. Organizers are thrilled it was finally able to launch in Victoria at 355 Catherine Street.

Fanny Curtat is the art historian for the exhibit. She says it’s meaningful that the public will get a chance to learn more about the artist.

“Vincent's work is all about sharing and about bringing his message to the world, so we are so excited,” she said Tuesday.

“It’s about having as many people as possible to see it, so we are so excited for the people here in Victoria to be able to see it."

"You know he’s known for the darkness in his life, yet that’s not the darkness you see when you look at his work," she added. "His work is about joy, it's about appreciation of life and all of these things."

The travelling exhibit has already stopped in more than 60 cities across North and South America.

It will run in Victoria until August 20.