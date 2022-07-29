'Beyond what we’ve ever imagined': Maritime tourism industry bounces back this summer

Special summertime events have some Maritime tourism operators on pace for record-setting season.

The Halifax Busker Festival is just one of many events helping the tourism industry bounce back after two years of pandemic lockdowns that essentially shut down the travel business.

“I’ve got to say that if things keep going the way they’re going it will prove to be a banner year for the industry,” says Ambassatours CEO Dennis Campbell.

Campbell says most of Ambassatours business traditionally comes from the United States, but this year is shifting towards Canadian visitors – and they’re coming in droves.

“We were hoping that it might be a recovery year and yet it is beyond what we’ve ever imagined. We are breaking historical company records, we’re experiencing sales way beyond what we’ve ever seen,” Campbell says.

The Halifax waterfront was packed on Thursday, supporting Campbell’s claim. James Kon and Laine Tiitsom just arrived after visiting Yarmouth and Lunenburg, N.S.

“I like lighthouses, so we’ve been trying to explore some lighthouses. We like the coastline, so we’ve been driving along Highway 3 for quite a bit,” Tiitsom said.

The return of cruise ships is helping bring people back to Halifax too. The Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas sailed into port Thursday morning.

“We’re going to hit all of the locations that are on the map, so St. Mary’s Basilica, hoping to see the art gallery, grab some food,” said passenger Maria Coronel.

So far this summer, only 30 of the 150 vessels on the schedule have docked. Meaning things are expected to pick up later this summer and into the fall.

“September is our peak season. In September we have some days with up to five vessels, so it will be a busy month for sure,” says the Port of Halifax’s communications officer, Emily Richardson.

In September alone, more than 50 ships will call on Halifax.