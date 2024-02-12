BGCBigs recruiting mentors for '100 Men in 100 Days' campaign
Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area (BGCBigs) is conducting a recruiting campaign to acquire 100 new male mentors in 100 days.
The 100 Men in 100 Days campaign hopes to recruit one male mentor per day for the next 100 days in an effort to reduce the number of young people waiting to be matched. There are more than 700 youngsters waitlisted for a mentor with some waiting more than two years for a mentor.
“We’re posing this challenge to men in our community specifically because so many men have the capacity to be awesome mentors but they don’t even realize it,” said Ian Amundson, Club Manager at BGCBigs. “One hour a week to do something fun you were already going to do, but with a young person who needs you.”
BGCBigs are recruiting in-class mentors, club volunteers, and mentors for group settings to share their experience and interests with the mentees. BGCBigs will provide training and support for all new recruits.
The recruitment campaign ends May 15. For more information or if you are interested in becoming a mentor, you can click the link.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with studentA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.
-
Changing weather could be the reason for double weekend seal rescuesIt’s pupping season for grey seals in the Northumberland Strait. Normally that would happen on the ice. Baby seals can’t swim, so they need to be born on a solid surface.
-
Police search for suspect in bear mace incident at Regina schoolRegina police are investigating after a male youth sprayed bear mace at a student during a fight at a school on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Peel Public Health investigating case of measles in child who recently travelled abroadA child who recently travelled abroad has been confirmed to have measles, Peel Public Health (PPH) says.