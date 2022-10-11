Bi-weekly garbage bag limit changed from 4 to 3 in Waterloo region

Starting Oct. 17 the Region of Waterloo is changing the garbage bag limit for bi-weekly curb collection from four bags to three per household.

“This change will help divert waste to the landfill,” said Deanna Dakin, project manager of waste management with the Region of Waterloo.

In April, regional council voted in favour of the bag limit change that will impact single-family households, which includes townhouses and duplexes.

Officials with the region said they are hoping this will force people to improve their recycling habits.

“The curbside audits show that 60 per cent of our waste could be recycled in the green bin or blue box,” said Dakin.

Dakin said more time should be spent sorting items before they land in the trash and added that blue bin items also need some attention.

“We should be rinsing our containers before we put them in the blue box,” she said. “Food waste in the container attracts rodents and pests in your green bins, not to mention bees in the summertime.

The region said they feel optimistic people will follow the new rules and said they are not concerned about an increase in illegal dumping.

“They won’t drive tens of kilometres out of their way to drop off the bag when the option is in front of their house,” said Dankin.

Narissa Schwartz, a Waterloo resident, said she will have to buy even more garbage bag tags after the three bag rule comes into effect. At $2 per tag, she said she spends about $50 dollars every month or so on the garbage tags that you’re allowed to use if you’re over the limit.

“It adds up after a while,” Schwartz said.

She calls the new rules “unrealistic” for larger families like her family of six.

“Three bags is nothing. I fill two bags of diapers in a week,” Schwartz said.

Four times a year there are days when the region allows double the amount of bags. The region said this will continue after certain holidays in October, December, January and April.

The Region of Waterloo’s website has some waste reduction tips including: