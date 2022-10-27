Biathlon Alberta adds 'non-binary' category to upcoming race season

Alberta biathletes will have an additional choice to compete this year after the sport’s governing body voted to add a non-binary category to its registrations.

Biathlon, which combines Nordic skiing with rifle shooting, will allow athletes 17 and older to register to race as male, female or NB.

"I heard about athletes that left our sport since they didn't feel included," said Elmar Heger, general manager for Biathlon Alberta.

"And that was kind of what sparked the interest or the motivation to bring this up to the board."

The move is part of a broader inclusion initiative that also includes outreach through Indigenous organizations and adapted athletes.

"We want to be opening and welcoming to everyone and if there is a talent that would leave the sport simply because they don't feel included in our community that would obviously be very tragic," Heger said.

The announcement is being welcomed by some advocates.

"There are very much tangible ways to ensure that you're putting your ally-ship on display," said Anna Murphy, 2SLGBTQIA+ community advocate.

"For these kids, they will be able to see themselves within their community. They will be able to see themselves within their extra-curricular activities. These kids will be made to feel safe."

"There's not a lot of spaces for non-binary and gender-diverse individuals, especially in a sports setting," said Bane Hicks-Gallichan with Skipping Stone.

"To have this now, in this time specifically, is just … it’s very touching. And it brings a lot of joy to me."

Biathlon Canada says it has recently released a gender-inclusion policy. It does not include a separate non-binary category but says it is still working with athletes, coaches and gender-inclusion experts to continue to build out their policy.

The first race of the 2022-23 season is scheduled for Nov. 26 in Canmore. So far, organizers do not know if any athlete will register in the new non-binary category.