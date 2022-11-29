Bible Hill man, 19, charged with assault, pointing firearm: N.S. RCMP

A man is facing several charges after an incident in Bible Hill, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Ryland Avenue around 3 p.m.

Officers learned that an altercation had occurred between a man and woman.

Police say another man knocked on the apartment door and the suspect opened the door while pointing a firearm at him.

The man then walked away from the apartment while waiting for police to arrive at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, transported to the Bible Hill RCMP detachment and held overnight.

“RCMP officers executed a search warrant on the apartment and, located and seized ammunition and nun-chucks,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release from the RCMP.

According to the news release, witnesses provided investigators with video surveillance, which helped police identify where the firearm may have been hidden.

On Sunday, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and police dogs searched in the area of Ryland Avenue and Main Street.

The police dog team found the rifle during the search and it was seized.

Tristan William Standingready-Gloade, 19, of Bible Hill, N.S., has been charged with:

• assault

• uttering threats

• pointing a firearm

• careless use of a firearm (two counts)

• unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

• possession of a firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized (two counts)

• Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order (six counts)

Standingready-Gloade was remanded into custody.

He will appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday.