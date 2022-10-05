Bible Hill man charged with arson following residential fire over the weekend
A 43-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., has been charged with arson following a residential fire in the village over the weekend.
Colchester County District RCMP and fire crews responded to a fire on Wild Chance Drive at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, however the residence was a total loss.
Police say officers noticed what appeared to be a "fresh trail in the grass" which led them to a residence on Andy's Avenue where a man was located and arrested.
Following further investigations, RCMP learned the man had been involved in two other arsons from November 2018 to December 2021. Police say he was also involved in a separate break-in incident in December 2021.
Richard Nathan Fox has been charged with:
- three counts of arson
- three counts of break-and-enter
- theft
Fox was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
