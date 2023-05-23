Bible Hill, N.S. man charged after drugs, cash seized: RCMP

A 40-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., has been charged following a traffic stop in Millbrook, N.S.

RCMP say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 102 in Millbrook at approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 16.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Officers say they found a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and approximately $8,000 cash inside the vehicle.

Robert Joseph Isaac Chestnut has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession property obtained by crime. He was also issued a ticket for driving while having a revoked license.

Chestnut was released on conditions and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 26.

The investigation is ongoing.