Bible Hill, N.S. RCMP seek public help in locating stolen vehicles

RCMP are investigating multiple vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles that occurred in the Colchester and East Hants area between Friday and Saturday.

Police responded to four separate vehicle thefts in the area and believe the incidents took place from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Two of the four vehicles have been recovered by police however, they are seeking public help in locating the remaining two.

Blue 2016 Ford F-150, Nova Scotia licence plate GYD 239;

Black 2006 Dodge Ram 1500, Nova Scotia licence plate CDA 051.

Police also responded to two incidents of thefts from parked vehicles. Items reported taken included power tools such as a DeWalt brad nailer (with the owners name on it), a Milwaukee M18 cordless drill, and a Milwaukee M18 reciprocating saw.

"To prevent thefts, police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and to remove any valuables," said RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Bible Hill RCMP at 902-893-6820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.