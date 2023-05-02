Bicycles beat cars in Greater Victoria commuter challenge

Across the B.C. capital region, bikes beat cars in the "Race to the Leg" commuter challenge on Monday morning.

The race between mayors, councillors, B.C. cabinet ministers and local personalities pitted bikes against cars with an overwhelming number of cyclists taking the win.

Of the 20 pairs or challengers going head to head, the races were won by 17 cyclists, one driver and two teams who tied.

"We are always talking to members of the public about the benefits of choosing cycling as a means of getting around," said Capital Bike event manager Jordan Glowicki.

"But sometimes it is hard to prove the immediate results of this choice. As we gear up for Spring GoByBike Week, the commuter challenge shows us how cycling allows you to beat the traffic and have a great time while doing it."

The advocacy group has run the race for several years and said historically bikes win 70 per cent of the time.

“It’s good for your mental health, physical health and the environment,” said Glowicki.

Spring GoByBike Week runs May 29 to June 4.

"Last year for GoByBike Week we had 1,500 new riders," said Glowicki.

“Hopefully, getting this out there and kind of proving in a scenario like this, we’re kind of converting people to at least giving [cycling] a shot or working it into their regular routine.”

North Park Bike Shop manager Billy Allpress said sales are down from what they were during beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said e-bikes and improved bike infrastructure keep customers coming in.

“An e-bike allows people to commute every day for longer distances and then not be burnt out by the end of the week,” said Allpress. “The separated bikes lanes [help] people feel safer on getting in and around town and use their bikes.”

GoByBike Week is a community event that encourages commuters to use their bikes with supporting events like free bike tune-ups and refreshments.