Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in crash: police

A 17-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

The teen was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries aren't life-threatening.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Charges are pending, according to police.

UPDATE:

The cyclist, a 17-year-old Kitchener male, was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.



The investigation is going, and charges are pending.



Roads have now been reopened. https://t.co/afBP5mlZIO