Bidder pays US$2.8M for jacket worn in space by 'Buzz' Aldrin
A bidder has paid nearly US$2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969.
The US$2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby's, which handled the sale. The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.
The jacket displays Aldrin's name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder. It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby's.
Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.
-
Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in DartmouthAfter winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.
-
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in EdmontonA popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board saysLifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
-
2 dead in crash near Prince AlbertThe drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
-
For the first time ever roadside garbage pick up comes to First Nations near TofinoThere are currently six large containers placed throughout the First Nation communities, which residents can use to dispose of their household waste. This means that there is no waste separation.
-
-
Construction well underway at new women's recovery centre in BarrieFive months after breaking ground, construction is well underway at the new women's residential recovery centre in Barrie.
-
Winnipeg man killed following rollover near Deacon’s CornerA 32-year-old Winnipeg man has died following a rollover near Deacon’s Corner Wednesday morning.
-
Passports can now be picked up at new location in Metro VancouverBritish Columbians can now pick up their passports from a new location in Metro Vancouver as officials aim to reduce long waits at other offices.