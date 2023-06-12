Biden has root canal treatment, cancels NATO meeting, other events
U.S. President Joe Biden is rescheduling a meeting with the head of NATO and skipping his other public events on Monday to undergo his second root canal procedure in as many days, the White House said.
Search warrant execution closes Manitoba highway: RCMPA Manitoba highway was briefly closed Saturday afternoon as RCMP executed a search warrant related to a firearm incident the day before.
Suspect sought in Lethbridge stabbingLethbridge police are looking for help to find a suspect in connection with a weekend stabbing.
Lethbridge man charged in $30K drug seizureA Lethbridge man is facing trafficking charges after more than $30,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized earlier this month.
Elks celebrate attendance victory but CEO says it needs to be followed up with wins on the fieldThe final score was 17-13 for the Roughriders as the Elks continued a nasty losing streak at home – but there was another victory of sorts celebrated Sunday night in Edmonton.
'Sanitation is healthcare': Regina community groups' portable outhouses removedOver the weekend, two portable outhouses that were placed in downtown Regina on behalf of Rally around Homelessness, were removed.
Dog sets record for longest stay at North Bay Humane SocietyMax, a five-year-old lab-shepherd mix, has been a resident of North Bay Humane Society since September 2022, more than nine months, which is a record for the shelter.
Man suspected of arson in Surrey at large: RCMPOne week after police say a fire was intentionally set outside a business in Surrey, they’re seeking the public’s help identifying the arson suspect.
MMF unveils housing complex in St. BonifaceThe Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) unveiled a new six-unit, multi-family housing complex in St. Boniface on Monday.