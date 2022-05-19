Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country's largest formula manufacturing plant.
Major fire in Hanover on Thursday morningEveryone is believed to have escaped a fire in Hanover, Ont. Thursday morning, according to Hanover police.
Warmer weather returns in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for warmer weather in Windsor-Essex to end the week.
Toronto Councillor Ana Bailão not seeking re-election in OctoberAfter 12 years in office, Toronto City Councillor Ana Bailão will not be seeking re-election in October.
Royal Military College holding memorial to remember four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.A memorial service will be held at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. this evening to remember the four cadets who were killed when their vehicle went into the water last month.
Battle of Alberta starts with a bang as Flames down Oilers 9-6 to open playoff seriesMatthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers to open their playoff series.
CFL, CFL Players' Association reach tentative collective agreementThe second strike in CFL history is over.
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignationEven as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
Riders preseason game to be moved following tentative CFL deal: TSNAccording to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, the preseason game scheduled for May 23 between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers is likely to be moved.
Concerns raised over emergency department wait times, especially at Alberta Children's HospitalSeeing a doctor in the emergency department is taking longer than usual at most Calgary hospitals, according to some Calgary area families and internal data from Alberta Health Services.