Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

image.jpeg
In a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Germany's new leader Monday and vowed the crucial Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline will be blocked if Russia further invades Ukraine. Russia's Vladimir Putin retorted that the U.S. and its allies are the only ones talking invasion.
