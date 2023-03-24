Biden, Trudeau share 'Friend-chip Goals' ice cream from Ottawa shop

U.S. President Joe Biden got to taste ice cream from a beloved Ottawa shop during his visit to the capital.

Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared ice cream from Moo Shu, the small-batch ice cream maker on Bank Street, after the president arrived in Ottawa Thursday evening.

The flavour, officially called “Friend-chip Goals,” Moo Shu founder Liz Mok told CTV News in an email.

The ice cream was a toasted marshmallow and maple sugar ice cream, "spun with chocolate like a stracciatella for a chocolate chip effect,” she said.

Biden and Trudeau shared the ice cream when the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Trudeau family at Rideau Cottage Thursday night after landing in Ottawa.

President Biden's love of ice cream has been well-documented back to his time as vice-president, when he was known to sample treats from local ice cream makers on trips around the U.S.

Moo Shu has a devoted following and is known for its creative and unique flavours and numerous vegan options.

The shop also raised its prices last year in order to pay its employees a living wage.

Biden and Trudeau have a full agenda on Friday, including a presidential address to Parliament and a gala dinner at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

The rumours are true! President Biden did have a scoop of Friendchip Goals ice cream at the PM's home. We didn't get to meet the President or Jill Biden but it's pretty cool for us anyway! We heard that he enjoyed the flavour! �� You could say we are the new President's Choice ®️ pic.twitter.com/S5Tr5UJr4V