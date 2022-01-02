Biden vows U.S. to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine's leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine, promising that the U.S. and allies will act 'decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine.
Central Ontario looks to meet growing demand for COVID-19 booster shotSimcoe Muskoka opened two new COVID-19 booster clinics for at-risk residents only on Sunday.
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial hospital investigating possible COVID-19 outbreak in one of its unitsA COVID-19 outbreak is suspected at a unit in Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH).
The 'Go Give Project' expected to be back on the road MondayThe 'Go Give Project,' which is a grassroots group that's been helping some of the city's most vulnerable, is hoping to be back out on the road Monday after someone broke into one of their volunteer vehicles in Sudbury.
Orillia introduces cashless, reloadable cards for transit usersThe City of Orillia has introduced a new way for riders to pay for transit.
Cause of fire that closed Highway 1 near Duncan Sunday morning under investigationFire crews in North Cowichan knocked down a large fire that closed the Trans Canada Highway near Duncan early Sunday morning.
Westview Heights apartment residents return to grab essential itemsResidents from the Westview Heights apartment complex on Eighth Avenue S.W. returned to their units Sunday to grab essential items, before they were ushered back out.
Alberta Health Services estimates 68,200 have or will develop long-COVIDMore than 68,200 Albertans have or are expected to develop symptoms health officials deem long-COVID, Alberta Health Services estimates.
More COVID-19 cases in Elgin County long-term careTwo new cases are now being reported in one resident and one staff member at Terrace Lodge.
Man dead following Fermor Avenue crashA man in his 20s has died in hospital after a New Year’s Day crash on Fermor Avenue.