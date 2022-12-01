iHeartRadio

Bif Naked, The Trews, Jess Moskaluke to play Pigeon Lake Music Festival in 2023


Bif Naked poses for a portrait in Toronto on Wednesday, April 20, 2016. After battling misogyny and drugs on the music scene, facing sexual assault and a divorce -- not to mention surviving breast cancer, kidney failure and heart surgery -- the Vancouver singer-songerwriter is newly engaged, feeling healthy and plans to record a new "very loud" record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The lineup for the 2023 Pigeon Lake Music Festival has been released.

The Trews, Jess Moskaluke, Kim Mitchell, Odds, Bif Naked and more will take to the stage at the Hilah Ayers Wilderness RV Park near Pigeon Lake.

The festival runs Aug. 4 to 6, 2023.

Tickets are already available online.

