Big Air returns to Edmonton, promises 'truly unique' snowboarding experience

Big Air snowboarding is coming back to Edmonton this winter – even bigger.

The Style Experience FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup returns to Commonwealth Stadium Dec. 9, with a new urban snowboarding feature.

The event is the first stop on the Shred the North Series of major Canada Snowboard events in the 2023/2024 season.

"Fans from all over the world and people of Edmonton can expect even more in 2023 and we can’t wait," said Canada Snowboard CEO Dustin Heise in a Thursday press release.

Canada Snowboard says the "overwhelming success" of 2022's inaugural event "sent shockwaves through the snowboard industry and community," leading to increased interest from elite borders from around the world.

“Getting the chance to activate Commonwealth Stadium during the winter months is something we’re very excited about," said Janelle Janis of Explore Edmonton. "We can’t wait to build on last year’s event and continue to create incredible memories for Edmontonians and visitors.

"We look forward to showing the world that Edmonton is a four-season destination and there’s never a bad time to visit.”

Construction on the 65-foot jump – which organizers say is the largest scaffold-built urban jump in the world – will begin Oct. 30 after the Heritage Classic.

New this year will be an urban rail jam built right into the stands at the stadium, giving urban boarders an opportunity to compete.

"Urban street snowboarding is a scene that rarely has a live audience and yet has a huge digital following with its own unique culture," Canada Snowboard said. "In uniting the Big Air sphere and the urban street snowboarding scene together … The Style Experience offers a truly unique platform for the sport to come together, unite and celebrate snowboarding."

The competition will be accompanied by a festival featuring live music, public tube slide tracks, shopping and a fighter jet flyby.