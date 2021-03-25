'Big and wide open': Former hardware store now home to Waterloo Region's largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A former hardware store in Cambridge has been transformed into the largest COVID-19 vaccination site in Waterloo Region.

The clinic, located in the former RONA store on Pinebush Road in Cambridge, opened for appointments on Monday.

Around 1,000 people were scheduled to get a shot at the clinic on Thursday, and there are plans to expand capacity to administer 4,000 doses a day once supply allows.

"We've shopped here before, but I never dreamed we'd come here for a COVID shot," Bill McMullen said.

Heather and Bill McMullen were able to get their vaccines at the site on Thursday.

"I feel great," Bill said. "It's very exciting."

"Absolutely awesome and safe," Heather said.

The Grand River Hospital operates the clinic with support from other local hospitals and volunteers within the community.

"We hear stories of joy, of hope and of thanks," said clinic manager Lisa Anstey. "We cry tears of joy with our clients."

The process of getting a shot takes about an hour. It starts with screening, followed by check-in, vaccination, a 15- to 30-minute wait and check-out, where people book an appointment for a second dose in about four months.

Officials working at the clinic said the space is ideal for the streamline process.

"Big and wide open," said Vickie Murray, the vaccine clinic lead for GRH. "It's very important to have a clinic that allows for one-way flow, so you need a site that has doors where you can go in one door and out another door."

Murray said she envisioned a space like the store to support a mass vaccination effort.

"I think it's going to give our region the backbone we need to get everyone vaccinated," she said.

Officials said they're ready to ramp up distribution as supply allows, with space and staff to fill various roles.

"We have everyone from actors to service professionals that have come, retired nurses and other professionals come to support," Anstey said. "Staffing has been incredible."

The clinic opened this week, but people involved said they're already looking forward to when it can close its doors for good.

"I can't wait for the time when this is all behind us and we can talk about what a great experience it was, setting up a vaccine clinic, but boy are we glad it's done because our lives are back to normal," Murray said.

The clinic is open for appointments only. People between the ages of 70 and 79 can now pre-register on the region's website.