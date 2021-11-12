Big Bird backlash: Coronavirus vaccine lands Sesame Street Muppet in political flap
After decades of promoting vaccines for children, when Big Bird tweeted that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz grilled the Sesame Street character for what he called 'government propaganda.'
