A big box store enforcement blitz is being carried out in regions across Ontario including Windsor to reinforce public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, more than 300 provincial offences officers along with municipal by-law enforcement in Ottawa, Durham, Niagara, and Windsor fanned out to shopping plazas and superstores to make sure people were following provincial restrictions.

“By and large, yes, I would suggest that businesses and citizens have the message out there,” said Bill Tetler, the manager of by-law enforcement for the City of Windsor.

Tetler, along with a partner, visited the shopping plaza and Wal-Mart store along Dougall Avenue in south Windsor.

There are 13 by-law enforcement officers in Windsor, including Tetler, to help manage adherence to public health restrictions.

Two tickets were handed out this morning for infractions of the Reopening Ontario Act which included a failure to wear a mask and failure to have a COVID-19 safety plan posted.

“The interactions this morning were, I guess as positive as they can be when you’re getting a ticket for something,” said Tetler. “They were understanding of our position and they were apologetic but, unfortunately, it is a violation under the law. The province is taking this very seriously and so are we.”

Fines under the Act range from $750 for an individual failing to comply up to $10,000,000 for a corporation convicted of a more serious infraction under the legislation.

While the blitz today in Windsor uncovered a pair of infractions, Tetler says most understand the necessity of the enforcement as part of the board strategy to supress spread of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus which causes the coronavirus disease.

“We haven’t had a lot of pushback or we haven’t had any real negative experiences with regards to the enforcement,” said Tetler.

According to the province, enforcement officials found 76 infractions in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area last weekend while 69 per cent of businesses were found to comply.

Infraction figures in Windsor are set to be made available to CTV News next week.