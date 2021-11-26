Big box stores in Calgary anticipate busy Black Friday

Roughly a dozen vehicles with eager customers were parked outside the Sunridge Best Buy location in northeast Calgary at least three hours before the store opened for its Black Friday sale.

Store managers say they anticipate a surge in shoppers for the retail event as pandemic concerns ease with dropping case numbers and shopping trends shift earlier in the holiday season.

Alberta retail stores continue to be under public health restrictions including mandatory masks, physical distancing at check-outs, and capacity limits of one-third of fire code requirements.

Retail experts say the global supply chain is experiencing major disruptions and recommend shopping for gifts earlier this year.

Best Buy store manager Cooper Holm says that the store has strategized to ensure the backrooms are stockpiled with product and discounts have been in place all week.

The pandemic has impacted the store's operating hours for Black Friday. The store opened at 8 a.m. instead of the traditional 6 a.m. opening time of pre-pandemic times.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

And now we are starting to see people outside lining up to enter the Sunridge Best Buy.



I’m also told a bulk of these shoppers are here for a rare computer chip video game graphics card as well as #BlackFriday shopping pic.twitter.com/Ai1QhmlZXm

Now inside the Best Buy, the first wave of eager shoppers got in smoothly by 8am with store opening.



There’s a lot of staff on deck, security, pandemic protocol in place, it’s a calm mood this #BlackFriday in #YYC



But several shoppers tell me they are happy not to shop online pic.twitter.com/7tDiLlNIP1