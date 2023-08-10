Big Bras D’Or, N.S., man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: RCMP
A 35-year-old Nova Scotia man from Big Bras D’Or is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in connection with a domestic violence incident.
The Victoria County District RCMP says it has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Logan Gregory, who is charged with:
- assault
- unlawful confinement
- two counts of uttering threats against a person
- uttering threats to property
- choking
- three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Police say Gregory is described as five feet eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, he also uses the aliases of Login Gregory or Kevin MacKenzie.
“Police have made several attempts to locate Gregory, and are requesting assistance from the public,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.
“Anyone who sees Logan Gregory should refrain from approaching him and call police.”
Anyone with information on Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria County District RCMP at 902-295-2350 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
